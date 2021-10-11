Is Dying Can Wait the press’s favorite James Bond?

Which James Bond, among the five shot by Daniel Craig, is the favorite of the press among the titles listed on AlloCiné? “Dying can wait” he took the lead in the standings? And who is good last?

5 missions and then goes. With Dying Can Wait, Daniel Craig bids farewell to the character of James Bond, whom he revitalized in Casino Royale in 2006 and followed him for fifteen years. With ups and downs, as evidenced by both his refusal to re-emerge the day after the release of 007 Specter and the critical reception of the opuses of which he was the star. But where is Mourir can wait in the ranking established from the press reviews identified on AlloCiné? Who is at the top of the Top 5? And who is the bad student? Answers below.

# 005 – Quantum of Solace (2008)

Sony Pictures Releasing France

Average Rating: 3 out of 5 (21 Reviews) “More brutal, laconic, the new Bond embodied by Daniel Craig abandons gadgets, humor and eroticism in favor of pure action.” (Humanity) “Marc Forster (…) builds a relentless and sophisticated action film which loses in duration (…) what it gains in character. Welcome to a (even) better Bond.” (First) “A somewhat short script. Certainly, we take full eyes, but we expected the director nominated several times at the Oscars to leave him his charm, his spice.” (The Sunday Newspaper) “Marc Forster (…) does not go beyond the framework of the exercise of trendy style (…) A sloppy scenario, unnecessarily complicated, which sacrifices density on the altar of flashy exploits. ” (MCinéma.com) “While with Casino Royale, Bond had found a new identity, here he becomes commonplace by entering the rank of video heroes as effective as they are inexpressive.” (Paris Match)

# 004 – 007 Specter (2015)

Sony Pictures Releasing France

Average Rating: 3 out of 5 (34 Reviews) “The tradition is well respected: amazing gadgets, impeccable tuxedo, flying Aston Martin … Mission accomplished for this leaping Leap (Perfect Craig), a tad long but ultimately very effective and spectacular. We also appreciate a certain self-mockery. ” (The Parisian) “007 Specter recalls those surprise bags that we found, as children, in bakeries and other supermarkets. We knew more or less what we were going to come across, we were sometimes disappointed, but often delighted. Just the pleasure of the gift.” (VSD) “You come out with the funny feeling of being in front of a 100% Hollywood blockbuster, full of humor, action and pretty girls who know how to fight. But for a smart and modern spy film, it will take iron. ” (She) “Mendes does a magnificent job and some scenes are displayed in great spectacle. But the scenario, centerpiece of the scaffolding whatever one says, piles up the places, the decorations, the cars and the conquests without ever finding enough juice. to activate the machine of suspense and tension. ” (L’Express) “Small fry compared to the stakes of Skyfall whose staging, also by Sam Mendes, participated in the poisonous seduction of abysses. What if James Bond was condemned to descend into hell?” (South West)



# 003 – Dying Can Wait (2021)

Universal Pictures International France

Average Rating: 3.1 out of 5 (37 Reviews) “Without giving in to the spectacular splendor expected, Mourir can wait is animated by a reforming ardor which pushes him to rethink from top to bottom all the supposedly immutable constituents of the myth, and in doing so offers him his visa for a new world.” (Les Inrockuptibles) “In his last role, Craig gives this opus a twilight dimension; it is the climax of a role brought to its incandescence, which still resonates long after the end of the credits.” (Keeping to himself) “Drowned in special effects, Agent 007 runs the only real risk of his life: becoming a hero among others. Effective, of course, but a little trivialized.” (Current wife) “Of course, we cannot live in nostalgia, James Bond must undoubtedly evolve with the times. As such, Daniel Craig humanizes the hero in a touching way. But to become too human, he is no longer very … “Bondien”. ” (The Parisian) “Like Tenet, by Christopher Nolan, like Black Widow, by Cate Shortland – also expected as the Messiah by the exhibitors – Dying Can Wait is, alas, a failed film, without even being able to take advantage of the formalist ambitions of the first or the electrifying charm of the second, performed by Scarlett Johansson. ” (The world)

# 002 – Casino Royale (2006)

Sony Pictures Releasing France

Average Rating: 3.9 out of 5 (25 Reviews) “Craig is sensational (…) He is, without a doubt, the best Bond since Sean Connery.” (Mad Movies) “To live a new adventure of Agent 007 as if we were discovering it for the first time: this is the gift offered to us by Martin Campbell and his producers.” (The Fantastic Screen) “Ultra spectacular, Casino Royale is also one of the most beautiful romances in the series.” (Metro) “By wanting to break the myth to better renew it, we remain in the effective but classic action film.” (The Figaroscope) “This alternation of two founding moments (disappointed love, the fight against a necessary evil) gives the film a black and disillusioned tone (…) The surprise is all the more pleasant as we really did not expect to that.” (Positive)