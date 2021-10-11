“It was only a game for money”, Courtois dezingue Fifa, UEFA and all the others

We like to make fun of Thibaut Courtois since a certain semi-final in Saint Petersburg, but we sometimes think that it is time to move on. First because the Belgian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world at his post and he saves Real’s buttocks every other week, alternating with Benzema, and above all because he is one of the few of the very great of this game not to bite your tongue at the microphone, an appreciable quality for scribblers that we are.

“Nobody cares about the players anymore”

The guy, who had already warned of his lack of enthusiasm to want to play this match for 3rd place against Italy this Sunday, put back a layer after the defeat. He spared no one on Sky Sport, most often with accuracy. We are also transcribing in full his speech, which will please the oils of Fifa, UEFA, and even its president in Madrid, Florentino Perez.





“It was just a game for money, you have to be honest. We played this game because for UEFA it’s extra money. For us it’s a good match because it is Italy opposite but look at all the changes that the two teams have made for this meeting… If Belgium or Italy were in the final, there would not have been so many changes. It just shows that we are playing too many games. Next year we have a World Cup in November and we have to play again until the end of June. We are going to get hurt! Nobody cares about the players anymore. “

“Three weeks of vacation is not enough for players to play for twelve months at the highest level. If we never say anything, it will always be the same… UEFA has created yet another competition with the Conference League. They can be mad at teams that want a Super League but they don’t care about the players, they just care about their pockets. And now you hear about a European Championship and a World Cup every year. When are we going to rest? Never. So in the end, the best players will be injured. We are not Robots ! It’s just more and more games and less and less rest for us and nobody cares. “