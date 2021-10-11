Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, doctor and former journalist of France 2, died

The body of the former health journalist was found on a beach in Vendée on October 7

Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, doctor and former health journalist on France 2, was found dead on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne, Vendée, on Thursday, October 7, according to FranceInfo, confirming information from Actu.fr. The 70-year-old is said to have suffered from a heart attack.

“A journalist’s job above all”

The television man, famous among other things for his bow ties, had officiated for 33 years on the antennas of France Televisions. He appeared regularly on the television sets of France 2 and the Télématin program. He retired in 2018. A tribute was paid to him during Julian Bugier’s newscast this Monday noon.





Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was born in Tours in 1951, where he studied medicine. It was at the famous American Harvard University that he specialized in epidemiology. “I did a journalist’s job above all, within an editorial office, and with the rules that apply to this profession,” he had told at the time to the Daily of the doctor. “Being a doctor makes it possible to decipher medical news a little faster than a colleague, to have a more developed critical sense in relation to what experts can say and then also to have a curiosity about with regard to less hackneyed subjects ”, continued the professional very straddling medical ethics as journalist. Since his media retirement, he worked at the Gustave-Roussy Institute in Villejuif with women with breast cancer.

Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, who ran a health blog, was also very active on Twitter, where he had nearly 40,000 subscribers. This fan of puns (and rough exchanges) tweeted a lot on health, for example to promote vaccination against Covid-19, and on politics, to castigate communalism and extremes, on the right and on the left.

Coming from a Jewish family, he had also told several times on Twitter the deportation of several of his family to Nazi camps during the Shoah.