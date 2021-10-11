Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, doctor and health columnist for France 2, is dead

“Our favorite doctor, a colleague, a friend for many of us at France Télévisions …” It is in these terms that Juian Bugier described Jean-Daniel Flaysakier on Monday, announcing his disappearance in the 13 hours from France 2.

Doctor and journalist, he was for more than thirty years a health specialist familiar to the public of the second channel. He died Thursday in Les Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée), the information site Les Sables revealed this Monday morning. He reportedly succumbed to malaise while at the beach, where his body was found.

Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, who celebrated his 70th birthday on September 23, was born in Tours (Indre-et-Loire). A graduate of the Faculty of Medicine in Tours, he took his first steps in the media in the 1980s.

“Rigorous journalist oncologist”

From 1985 to 1991, he was notably the health columnist for Telematin on Antenne 2 (the future France 2), then signed reports for the channel’s newspapers or magazines. In October 2018, he announced on Twitter – where he was particularly active – his departure from the public channel.





One of his last television appearances was in March. Guest of C to you on France 5, he lamented the low vaccination rate of French caregivers at the time. ” [En Israël], they have 80% of caregivers who have agreed to be vaccinated and we are not even at 30% and that is a scandal, ”he declared.

The announcement of his death sparked many reactions from health professionals and the media. Mac Lesgy He said he was “very touched by the disappearance” of the man he describes as “an excellent journalist and tireless defender of science and medicine”. “Oncologist, journalist rigorous and demanding, faithful and joyful friend… What sadness not to be able to share with him the things of life! “,

reacted Claude Sérillon. The emergency doctor Mathias Wargon has, him,

paid homage to a “fighter of medical ignorance”. “He’s been the TV doctor for a long time. I remember his bow tie and his crappy puns, ”he added, citing two lighter aspects of the doctor’s personality that have contributed to his fame.