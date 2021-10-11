Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, former health journalist from France 2 is dead

The doctor had intervened until 2018 on the sets of France 2.

He regularly intervened on the sets of France 2 as an expert in medical issues, bow tie around his neck. Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, died Thursday at the age of 70, France 2 announced Monday, October 11 during its 1 p.m. newscast.

The former television man is said to have succumbed to malaise. His body was found on the large beach of Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée) at the end of the afternoon, near the rue Travot, indicates actu.fr. It was a regular at Sables-d’Olonne, seaside resort in which he spent his holidays very regularly. He was also the sponsor of the health conference organized in the town in 2017.

“He had quit television in 2018, but had never left medicine, recalls France 2. Recently, he worked at the Gustave-Roussy Institute in Villejuif, with women with breast cancer.”





A man riding on ethics

Originally from Tours, the doctor by training, specialist in cancer and trained in epidemiology, had started his career as a TV journalist at France 2 (then Antenne 2) in the mid-1980s.

“I did a journalist job above all, within an editorial office, and with the rules that apply to this profession”, he had told at the time to the Daily of the doctor. “Being a doctor makes it possible to decipher medical news a little faster than a colleague, to have a more developed critical sense in relation to what the experts can say, and then also to have a curiosity with regard to less hackneyed subjects, “continued the professional very straddling ethics.