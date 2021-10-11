Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, former health journalist from France 2, is dead

He regularly intervened on the sets of France 2 as an expert in medical issues, flamboyant bow tie around his neck. Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, died Thursday at the age of 70, France 2 announced Monday, October 11 during its 1 p.m. newscast.

“He quit television in 2018, but never quit medicine, recalls France 2. Recently, he was working at the Gustave-Roussy Institute in Villejuif, with women with breast cancer. “

🔴 The former health journalist of France 2, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, is dead 📺 # JT13H @ infofrance2 https://t.co/Jzr4IcddnQ – franceinfoplus (@franceinfo plus)

According to the actu.fr website, his body was found on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée), a seaside resort of which he was a regular. In 2017, he was also the sponsor of the health conference organized in the town, let know The Parisian.

Defense of the hospital and vaccination

Originally from Tours, the doctor by training, specialist in cancer and trained in epidemiology, had started his career as a TV journalist at France 2 (then Antenne 2) in the mid-1980s.

Whether on the television news or in the Télématin program, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was the mainstream face of medical journalism for more than thirty years, until 2018 and his departure from France 2, at the age of 67. . “I did a journalist job above all, within an editorial office, and with the rules that apply to this profession”, he had told at the time to Daily doctor’s. “Being a doctor makes it possible to decipher medical news a little faster than a colleague, to have a more developed critical sense in relation to what the experts can say, and then also to have a curiosity. with regard to less hackneyed subjects “, had continued the professional very horseback on ethics, medical as journalistic.





Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, who ran the health blog doctorjd.com, was also very active on Twitter, where he had nearly 40,000 subscribers. This fan of puns (and rough exchanges) tweeted a lot on health, for example to promote vaccination against Covid-19, and on politics, to castigate communalism and extremes, on the right and on the left.

In August, he was one of the first to sign, alongside Jean Carlet, former president of the European society for intensive care (Paris), a forum opposing the instrumentalisation of the public hospital crisis by demonstrators hostile to compulsory vaccination and the health pass.

“We noted, among the demonstrators, as on social networks, what would be an argument to support the idea that being vaccinated would be useless: the defense of the public hospital. The rationale would be as follows: successive governments have been destroying the public hospital for years; the number of beds and the means have collapsed, all this in defiance of public health; So let’s start by rehabilitating the hospital and the conditions of care to better manage pandemics before forcing vaccination, can we read in this forum. However, vaccination is currently the only one which makes it possible to avoid blocking the healthcare system. (…) Without entering into the debate on compulsory nature here, getting vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 is a civic, ethical and responsible act. One does not prevent the other: defending the hospital and, more broadly, access to quality care for all does not prevent being vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. On the contrary, both are part of a logic of protection of the most precarious and the most fragile. “

Coming from a Jewish family, he had also told several times on Twitter the deportation of several of his family to Nazi camps during the Shoah.

Read also the tribune “Disguise a refusal of vaccination as activism in defense of the public hospital seems to us to be bad faith”