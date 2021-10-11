Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, former journalist of France 2, is dead

According to the newspaper “Les Sables”, the former health journalist of France 2, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, died at the age of 70. The doctor died on the large beach of Sables-d’Olonne, Vendée, late Thursday afternoon. He would have succumbed to malaise according to the local press headline.

Former face of “Télématin”

Originally from Tours, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier is known for his interventions on France 2 at the beginning of the 1980s. Dressed in a bow tie, he collaborated with the television news of the second channel and the program “Télématin”, previously hosted by William Leymergie, for columns on health and medicine. In 2018, he left the channel and retired. Since then, the former journalist has been very present on social networks, with nearly 40,000 subscribers, to comment on the news.

Last March, on the set of “C à vous” on France 5, he had been talked about by pushing a rant against the weak vaccination of caregivers to fight against Covid-19. “We cannot be happy to have EHPADs in which we have a formidable vaccination rate and think that only 20% of the people who take care of these elderly people are vaccinated“, had launched the doctor, qualifying the behavior of some caregivers of”scandal“.