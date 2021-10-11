Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, the former “Mr. Health »of France 2, died – Release

The doctor with the bow tie, who for three decades embodied the figure of health information and its popularization on television, was found dead on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne, at the age of 70.

He was a familiar figure on television, and the general public remembered his bonkers appearance, his cropped beard and his bow ties. Jean-Daniel Flaysakier died at the age of 70, his former channel, France 2, confirmed on Monday. The death was first announced by the newspaper Les Sables – Vendée Journal. According to local media, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was found dead Thursday on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne, where he spent part of his time, presumably after illness.

Originally from Tours, the doctor by training, specialist in cancer and trained in epidemiology, had started his career as a TV journalist at France 2 (then Antenne 2) in the mid-1980s. On the television news or in the program Telematin, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was the mainstream face of medical journalism for more than thirty years until 2018, and his departure from France 2, at the age of 67.





Straddling medical ethics

“I did a journalist job above all, within an editorial office, and with the rules that apply to this profession”, he told the Daily doctor’s in October 2018. “Being a doctor makes it possible to decipher medical news a little faster than a colleague, to have a more developed critical sense in relation to what experts can say and then also to have a curiosity about with regard to less hackneyed subjects ”, had continued the professional, very straddling medical ethics as journalistic. Since then, he has collaborated with the Gustave Roussy Institute for actions against breast cancer.

Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, who ran the health blog doctorjd.com, was also very active on Twitter, where it had nearly 40,000 subscribers. This fan of puns (and rough exchanges) published many messages on health, for example to promote vaccination against Covid-19, and on politics, to castigate communalism and extremes, on the right and on the left. Coming from a Jewish family, he had also told several times on Twitter the deportation of several of his family to Nazi camps during the Shoah.