Jean-Jacques Goldman settled in London but not “exiled”: the family reason behind this departure

Happy birthday Jean-Jacques Goldman! The famous French singer is celebrating his 70th birthday this Monday, October 11, 2021. The opportunity for The Parisian to take a long interest in the essential of French song.

The daily has tried to collect some exclusive confidences of JJG, but the latter cultivates his secret garden. Party of the Enfoirés in 2016, absent from the scene since 2004 – he had given his very last concert at the Francofolies of La Rochelle – Jean-Jacques Goldman no longer wishes to speak and always declines with the greatest politeness. “Thank you for your kind suggestion. But, unfortunately, the years don’t make me more interesting! Spare your readers“, replied the singer to Parisian. Disappointment for the newspaper and for the thousands of fans of the artist, obviously.





For several years, Jean-Jacques Goldman has chosen to leave France. Based in London, and more precisely in Wembley, a chic suburb of the English capital, the man to whom we owe many hits has left for his family. One of his relatives confides in this move that he does not see at all as an exile. “Jean-Jacques did not go into exile, he left for his daughters to study English“, recalls his thirty-year-old friend Erick Benzi, who is also a musical accomplice.”Moreover, he rents in London and has always kept his main residence in Marseille, where he comes back for the holidays ….“, he adds.

Before settling in Marseille, Jean-Jacques Goldman was a Parisian, he owned a beautiful property in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. But after meeting his second wife Nathalie, originally from the South, the singer set sail for Provence. He had first settled with her in a small apartment in Plan-de-Cuques, north of Marseille, then in the most chic district of Roucas-Blanc. Jean-Jacques Goldman and his wife Nathalie – who was a fan – got married in 2001. Together, they had three daughters – Maya in 2004, Kimi in 2005 and Rose in 2007 – and so it is for two of them. them they moved to London.

Jean-Jacques Goldman is also the father of three other children – Caroline, Michael and Nina born in 1975, 1979 and 1985 – all from his first union with Catherine Morlet whom he married in 1975 and from whom he divorced in 1997 .