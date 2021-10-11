Judged without justice, the TV movie of France 2, is it adapted from a true story?

France 2 broadcasts the TV movie this Monday, October 11 Judged in justice, with Yannick Choirat and Ophélia Kolb, in which a man is declared guilty by social networks following a miscarriage of justice …
An infernal and unfair gear. This is what the TV movie of France 2 Judged without justice, to see this Monday, October 11 at 9:05 p.m. Yannick Choirat plays Gustavo, a man wrongly accused of murder. Police are convinced they hold him responsible for an unsolved murder case, in which a man fatally ran over a father before fleeing. Without understanding what is happening to him and unable to remember where he was on the day of the murder in question, two years earlier, Gustavo finds himself caught in an infernal cycle. That of social networks and their surge of hatred, which substitutes for justice, when the victim’s daughter denounces it in a video on the Internet. Despite flaws, Judged without justice turns out to be chilling because anyone could be in this Gustavo’s place.
Judged without justice is the adaptation of the novel Is this how men judge? by Mathieu Menegaux
The TV movie is adapted from the novel by Mathieu Menegaux Is this how men judge? If it is not a true story, it is however inspired by facts of society which will be explored in the documentary. Anger networks, presented by Marie Drucker and broadcast in the second part of the evening. “The subject points to the dangerousness of social networks, but not only for the young generation, falls in Star TV the actress Ophelia Kolb, the interpreter of Gustavo’s wife in Judged without justice. Anyone can be impacted: adults, but also institutions, such as the police and the judiciary. “
Why actress Ophélia Kolb does not post “never anything personal” on social networks
The actress liked in her character “the way the seed of doubt grows in her mind. She wants to believe in her husband’s innocence, but popular retribution ends up reaching her too.” And what about his own relationship with social networks? “Like the majority of people, I use them but mainly for my cultural leisure activities. I keep myself informed about plays, exhibitions, readings, films… I never post anything personal on the networks, answers Ophélia Kolb, seen in particular in Ten percent. This is the only way to protect my private sphere. “