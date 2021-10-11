Julia Paredes talks about her breakup with Maxime when she was 7 months pregnant!

Julia Paredes has come a long way since her first appearance in Friends Trip 1. If on the professional side, all is well, her love life is not to be outdone. Indeed, she spins again the great love with the father of her two children. Despite everything, young parents were often not on the same wavelength. They had a series of breakups and the last date had happened during the second pregnancy of Luna’s mother. She had been through hell for the birth of her son. Unfortunately, Maxime Parisi was not by his side during this difficult ordeal. During this interview, the person confided in this subject.





Julia Paredes hateful to everyone?

During this interview, she returned in particular to her difficult childbirth. Fortunately, his companion was always at his bedside. As for the reason for their breakup, Julia Paredes confessed that she was the cause of their separation. “He wanted me to react because this pregnancy was so complicated that I was horrible with everyone, especially with him. So I made no effort to make me react, he told me that he no longer loved me ”, she confides.

At the time, the 32-year-old really believed that the father of her children no longer had feelings for her. Only, Maxime’s family had given him hope by explaining that he could have left her if he no longer loved her. A few weeks after the birth of Vittorio, the two lovebirds were also patched up. Since then, young parents have been happier than ever.