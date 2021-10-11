Justin Bieber soon to be a dad with Hailey Baldwin? “I hope we have a baby”

In the recent documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, released exclusively on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the Canadian singer is a little more poured out on his new desires. And his dearest wish lately is to have a child with his wife Hailey Baldwin, with whom he has been married for three years already.

At 27 years old, Justin Bieber no longer has the image of a teenager. Having become an accomplished artist, the latter wishes to taste the pleasures of fatherhood. And in the documentary unveiled by the online video platform, the interpreter of Baby shared his desire to expand the Bieber family. “My intention for 2021 is to continue setting goals and having fun achieving them. Make sure I put my family first and hope we have a baby“, he explained. To which, Hailey Baldwin retorted:”In 2021?“”We will start to try“, then indicated the singer. A desire which does not seem to be to the taste of the young woman, who following this discussion simply indicated:”We will see“. To be continued…





A tense love story

Despite their shared desire to expand the family, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been through a lot of controversy in recent months. The latest has also related a violent argument between the two lovers.

Last July, a disturbing video circulated on social media showing the Canadian-born singer yelling at his wife in what appeared to be a nightclub. Shocking images which had quickly circulated on the Web and which had also pushed the young woman of 24 years to explain herself. “I had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other account is more than false. Don’t feed the negative bullshit“, she had simply indicated on social networks.