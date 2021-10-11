Kabul hotels threatened, United States and United Kingdom warn their nationals





By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/11/2021 6:46 a.m.

Updated 10/11/2021 at 7:06 am

The two countries evoke “security threats” and advise their nationals to stay away from hotels

The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday alerted a security threat to hotels in Kabul, including the luxury hotel Serena, without specifying the content, and asked their nationals not to stay there and to avoid the area. “Due to increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels” in Kabul, the British Foreign Office said on its website, citing the Serena hotel in particular.

Usual target “Due to security threats, we recommend that American citizens avoid staying there and avoid the area,” for its part published the US State Department about this hotel popular with foreigners. The nature of the threat, or its origin, were not specified by the two diplomats. These hotels now house both visiting foreign nationals, journalists and humanitarian workers in particular, as well as senior Taliban officials who hold working meetings there. These establishments have been the target of bloody attacks on several occasions. The Serena hotel, in downtown Kabul, was attacked in 2014 by an armed commando group who shot dead nine people, including an AFP journalist and his family.