Karim Benzema saves the honor of the 1987 generation

What follows after this advertisement

“I really wanted to win a trophy with the France team. Today, it’s done. ” Sunday evening, in Milan, Karim Benzema (33), author of a very nice goal (his 33rd in 92 capes), wore a broad smile, proud to have helped the Blues, after five long years of absence, to win the first Nations League in their history. His first personal title under the blue jersey in A. Sign of fate, it is against Spain (2-1), his adopted country since 2009, that the Real Madrid striker, with a extreme regularity for several seasons, touches the goal. As in 2004.

At the time, the young man, who played on the side of Olympique Lyonnais, raised the Under-17 Euro in the sky of Châteauroux with the famous 1987 generation after beating Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Piqué or Antonio Adan. With Benoît Costil, n ° 3 Sunday evening and holder in 2004, the native of Bron, with a contrasting love story in the national selection, will remain as the only one of this promotion, long presented as the most promising in French football, to to have come full circle. His other acolytes, them, will never have had this happiness.

Already finished for Nasri

Early talent launched among professionals at 17 years old on the side of FC Sochaux, Jérémy Ménez (34), decisive passer in the final of the Euro, returns from injury on the side of the Reggina, where he has been playing since last season in Serie B Selected for the last time in March 2013, against … Spain (0-1), the striker with 24 caps (2 goals) – including Monaco, AS Roma, Paris SG, l ‘AC Milan or Bordeaux – will only have finally played in Euro 2012 with the greats, for elimination in the quarter-finals … against Spain (2-0). Ditto for Samir Nasri (34).





Scorer in the final in 2004, the former Marseillais, who had his last selection in November 2013 (41 caps, 5 goals), recently ended his football career. Author of a rich career in club (OM, Arsenal, Manchester City, Seville in particular), the playmaker has never really had the same influence in the France team. His non-participation in the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 while performing in the jersey of the Citizens will remain as one of the biggest regrets of his career and will have caused media settlements at the time. His visits to Antalyaspor, West Ham and Anderlecht and his positive test for a doping product will mark the end of the trajectory of the one who was nicknamed the Little Prince.

Ben Arfa still wants to believe it

Euro 2012 will also have been the one and only major competition for Hatem Ben Arfa (34) with the A. The left-hander with 15 caps (2 goals) – passed by OL, OM, Newcastle, Paris SG , Nice or Rennes – is now trying to pick up the thread of his career. Free since the end of his adventure at the Girondins de Bordeaux, he has multiplied the hits, in Romania, Greece but also in Tunisia, still waiting for the right challenge to bounce back. His last selection dates back to November 2015, in England (2-0), the time of his magnificent rebound with the Aiglons.

However, it was once believed that he would indeed be there for Euro 2016 in France after a formidable season with the Gym (17 achievements in 34 Ligue 1 matches), a preparation of madness as a reservist in Biarritz and an overflowing popularity in all the Hexagon, it will be ultimately nothing and the train passed once again … Despite a history made of ups and downs, Karim Benzema has therefore succeeded in reconciling the 1987 generation with the France team A. While waiting why not the apotheosis in Qatar with the World Cup in 2022.