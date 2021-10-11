Kim Kardashian at Saturday Night Live: she reveals the real reason for her divorce

From her sex tape, to OJ Simpson and her cosmetic surgery, Kim Kardashian has unpacked everything. This October 9 at Saturday Night Live, the star was even surprisingly honest about the real reason for her divorce.

During the show Saturday Night Live Saturday night, Kim Kardashian particularly captivated the audience at a monologue full of honesty and humor. In the introduction, the star of KUWTK looks back on his own past and the excesses of his family in all relaxation. The 40-year-old star makes the audience laugh talking about her sulphurous sex tape dating from 2002. About this, Kim joked “… i only had this one movie that came out and no one told me it premiered“.

In the same vein, Kim also referred to OJ Simpson with humor. “I know it’s a little weird to remember the first black person we met, but OJ leaves a mark – or several – or none. I still do not know !“She said. Particularly at ease, the 40-year-old star also joked. about his cosmetic surgeries and those of his entire clan. The biggest bursts of laughter sounded when Kim said: “In fact, I am so much more than the reference photo my sisters showed their cosmetic surgeons“.

Kim left Kanye West, the father of her children, because of his personality

Before making fun of his candidacy for the presidencyKim Kardashian honestly reveals the real reason for her divorce request. In front of the audience of SNL, Kim announced “I married the best rapper ever“.”Not just that – he’s the richest black man in America“she clarified. She finally announced:”So when I got divorced, you must know that it was played out on one thing: her personality.“

