Kylian Mbappé shares a picture with the trophy, internet users attack him on a precise detail

It’s all about interpretation. The French football team challenged Spain on Sunday 10 October 2021 in the final of the League of Nations. At the end of a very engaged match, the Blues won the European Cup 2-1 with a goal from Karim Benzema and another from Kylian Mbappé. However, if the attack of the Parisian player helped France to win in this meeting, the critics were not lacking. Indeed, if we follow the images of slow motion, the goal of the native of Bondy is out of play without the VAR (video assistant referee) opposing it.

The Spanish players, at the end of the meeting, still did not understand the validation of this goal. “The referee told us that Eric Garcia wanted to play the ball and that negates the offside. But he wanted to play the ball because the ball would have hit Mbappé who was offside! It doesn’t make sense! “, thunders Sergio Busquets while Cesar Azpilicueta reiterates:” The offside is clear, but the referee says that Eric Garcia has the possibility to play (the ball). He does not make the decision, it is the VAR who decides and that, I find it difficult to understand “. In other words, according to the referee’s explanations, Kylian Mbappé was in an offside position, but not in an offside offense. However, the action of Eric Garcia – who touched the ball, puts the French striker back into play.





In the end, it is the French team that wins the cup. Kylian M’bappé shared on Instagram, after the match a snapshot with the trophy. Photography (…)

