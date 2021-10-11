Large French study confirms the effectiveness of vaccines, which reduce the risk of hospitalization by 90%

“Vaccinated people are 9 times less likely to be hospitalized or die of the

Covid-19 than unvaccinated people, ”explains epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of the Epi-Phare structure, which combines Health Insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM). These data confirm other observations made in real life in other countries, Israel, United Kingdom or United States.

But the French study is “the largest carried out in the world”, according to Professor Zureik. Epi-Phare researchers compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over 50 years old with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period from December 27, 2020 (start vaccination in France) on July 20. Concerning Delta variant, now dominant, researchers found comparable results from the moment it gained momentum, around June 20.





“This period remains very short to assess the real impact of the vaccination on this variant ”. “The study must be continued to integrate data for August and September,” said Professor Zureik. This observation on the effectiveness of vaccines applies to those of Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and

AstraZeneca.