Laurent Blanc almost became Barça coach

Asked by Panenka, former PSG coach Laurent Blanc revealed how he had been approached by Barça to succeed Luis Enrique.

Relaunched in Qatar, where he did a good job during his first months there with the most popular club in the country, Al-Rayyan, Laurent Blanc has not completely given up on one last adventure in a major European championship. In the summer of 2017, a year after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, the former coach of the France team (2010-2012) had almost taken the reins of Barça, and succeeded Luis Enrique.

“We have spoken two or three times with Eric Abidal, he revealed to Panenka. Obviously it was a dream to coach an institution like Barça, but it did not happen for various reasons. was not the right time. That’s life. ” Quadruple French Ligue 1 champion with Bordeaux in 2009 and PSG in 2014, 2015, 2016, Laurent Blanc remained without a post for five years. A deliberate choice.





“Other things interest me in life”

“I didn’t want to know anything for a year and a half, because it was a challenge that required a lot of energy and I had given everything, he told the Spanish media. proposals, but I decided not to accept them. It may be my fault, but that’s how it happened. And then, even if football is my passion, others things interest me in life, there are my children, my family. “

Then Qatar came in: “Yes, and a lot of people think it’s because of the money, but not at all. Obviously I get paid like any other coach, but that’s not my primary motivation. I wanted to come back to training, to be close to a group of players. That’s how it happened in Qatar, tomorrow it could be in another team … who knows? “