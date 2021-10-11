Le Barcarès-Electrobeach: The Court of Auditors points to the irregularity of the transport of artists by agents of the city of Perpignan

In its report made public a few days ago on the management (2016-2019) of the SEM Event made in France, organizer of the Electrobeach festival in Barcarès, the regional chamber of accounts also points to the use of different service providers in the operational activities or supports of the festival “without competition”. And in particular the transport missions of artists “entrusted to non-professional drivers to drive cars rented by the SEM”.



The report of the regional court of auditors reveals that among the contracts awarded by the SEM, that of artists’ transport has been awarded “without advertising or competition”.

Benefits note the financial magistrates who “ohave been carried out directly by individuals whereas this activity requires proof of capacity and insurance as well as prior authorizations “. And which were paid by check by the SEM on presentation of 21 invoices in 2016 (53,881 €) and 34 invoices in 2017 for 68,885 € (…) “not mentioning any Siren number” the first year “or numbers not corresponding to any registration” the next year. Two associations were then created for the 2018 and 2019 editions, one in order to invoice the transport of artists and the other to organize the planning of these transportations. “A breakdown which made it possible to avoid compulsory competitive bidding procedures beyond € 25,000“, considers the court.





And, she notes another irregularity. Several of these invoices, she says, were issued in the name of“a territorial official in charge of public contracts in the city of Perpignan, in total union discharge since 2017” and elected “delegate to public order” in another municipality of the P ..- O., although this private activity is not part of those authorized for a public official.

The person concerned, Stéphane Maroselli, secretary general of the Force Ouvrière des agents territoriales de Perpignan, explains the answers he sent to the regional chamber of accounts. “After Alain Ferrand contacted us to work, we asked the former mayor Jean-Marc Pujol who gave us his agreement and we were recruited by the Barcarès tourist office. As I am responsible for the drivers For Visa pour l’image for 25 years, I found myself managing all the logistics and around 40 people (5 to 6 agents from the city of Peprignan, firefighters, private taxis …). The first year, It went rather well. The second it started to go badly, we no longer had a contract but amendments and it was very complicated to cash while each driver made the advance of tolls and gasoline . The third year, it was catastrophic especially after the former director left. We were paid in December. It was rubbish. We formed an association to protect ourselves legally but it did not. was no longer possible “.

And to add: “In addition, the activities authorized for a public official are harvesting, training and advice. I was hired as an advisor. I wasn’t driving. I explained it to Louis Aliot, I had a warning and a sanction, and I understand. The mistake I did was to work at Barcarès and I will never set foot there again “.