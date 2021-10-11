Leonardo prepares a big surprise for Verratti

Yes Marco Verratti swears loyalty to PSG to the point of considering ending his career there, Leonardo could further fill him during the next summer transfer window 2022. And the Parisian sports director is already at work.

PSG mercato: Leonardo looks at a friend of Verratti

In an interview with France Info, Marco Verratti reaffirmed his love at Paris Saint-Germain. Arrived in 2012 from Delfino Pescara, the Italian midfielder does not intend to seek happiness elsewhere since he has everything in Paris. “Footballistically, I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to restore the confidence that I have been given (…) I have a little time left. What I know is that I will always stay here ”, said the 28-year-old.

And according to information from Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain could make Verratti even happier next summer. Indeed, the transalpine media ensures that Leonardo is active behind the scenes in order to recruit for free Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season. Free on June 30, the 30-year-old striker has still not stacked up with SSC Napoli and is therefore heading for a free start next summer. An opportunity that Leonardo wants to seize to reform the duo Badge-Verratti which allowed the small club of Pescara to move up to Serie A during the 2011-2012 season.





Still according to the same source, contacts between the Insigne clan and the sports management of PSG should even intensify in the coming weeks, Leonardo wishing to sign a first agreement with the European champion 2021 as soon as the winter transfer window opens. In the meantime, the native of Frattamaggiore is playing his last year of engagement in the Napoli jersey and does not seem really in a hurry to renew his lease.

Lorenzo Insigne takes stock of his future

According to Calciomercato, the Neapolitan leaders are indeed discussing with the entourage of Lorenzo Insigne with a view to an extension of his contract. But the positions are very distant between the two parties. The sports publication explains that if the player claims a strong revaluation of his current salary of 4.5 million euros per season, his training club offers him an enhanced contract with a salary payment stretched over several years. A scenario that absolutely does not suit the Insigne clan.

The talks have been deadlocked for several weeks already and the situation could remain as it is until the winter market. Asked by The Gazzetta dello Sport, Lorenzo Insigne took stock of his future with real doubt about the continuation of his adventure with Naples. “I have a contract even if it expires soon. Like I said the last few days, I just want to stay focused on the pitch. There is my lawyer speaking with the president. It is not an easy matter ”, did he declare. It remains to be seen whether Leonardo will manage to convince him to come and find his friend Verratti in Paris.