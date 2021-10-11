Less than 900 € for an OLED TV from LG

Little by little, OLED is democratizing in homes, thanks to regular and increasingly attractive promotions. So much so that it is possible to acquire a recent model from LG, for less than 900 €. The proof with this good plan.

A 48-inch OLED TV at € 899

Here is a really tempting offer for a TV model that should bring you complete satisfaction, whether for gaming, watching movies or series. We are talking about a recent OLED TV from LG, the 48A1. A model released in 2021 and which is currently offered at -39% at Darty and Boulanger. With this nice reduction, its price drops to 899 €. A really attractive price that allows you to acquire the best screen technology of the moment without breaking the bank.

An “entry-level” OLED, but high performance

Maybe you’re not quite familiar with OLED technology yet? Remember that this screen technology has the advantage of not requiring backlighting and each pixel can turn on or off independently. This makes it possible to obtain a so-called “infinite” contrast ratio and perfect blacks. The color rendering is also excellent and, in general, the visual experience is incomparable to what a classic LCD TV offers. The advantage of choosing a brand like LG is that you are guaranteed to have the best possible image, since the Korean manufacturer manufactures its own OLED panels and is a leader in this market.

The LG 48A1 is a 2021 model and has strong arguments. Its 48-inch diagonal is ideal for a “small” interior and you can place it on a piece of furniture without necessarily needing a lot of setback. The screen displays an Ultra HD definition (3840×2160 pixels) and there is also a Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10 compatibility. This is the guarantee of having top quality images and sound, if your content takes advantage of these functions.

Refresh rate side, however, it should be noted that this model is limited to 60 Hz and that the HDMI ports are 2.0 and not 2.1. If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X, then you won’t be able to play 4K at 120 FPS. But let’s be honest: 4K at 60 FPS on these machines is more than enough. On the other hand, there is the ALLM function, which makes it possible to reduce the latency in the game. Finally, details that this LG 48A1 TV integrates WebOS, a rather practical and intuitive interface, which allows in particular to directly launch several very popular SVOD services: Netflix, Disney + or Prime Video.