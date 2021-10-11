Lewis Hamilton, on Mercedes’ strategy in Turkey: “It is wrong to say that I am furious”

The English press did not fail to point out the dysfunctions within the Mercedes organization chart on Sunday during the Turkish Grand Prix, and the anger of Lewis Hamilton after his pit “forced” him to return to change tires at eight laps from the finish. A decision which, according to the seven-time world champion, deprived him of a better result than his 5th place, the British driver feeling capable of leading the intermediaries to the end of the race and aiming for the podium.
Monday, in a story on his Instagram account, Hamilton wanted to calm the debate. “I saw articles this morning that went a little too much on yesterday’s incident about the timing of the pit stop, he writes. It is wrong to say that I am furious with my team. “
“Never expect me to be polite and calm on the radio during the race”
“As a team we are working hard to establish the best possible strategy, but during the race you have to make quick decisions as circumstances keep changing., he adds. Yesterday (Sunday), we stayed on the track hoping it would dry out, it didn’t. I wanted to take the risk of going to the end of the race without returning to the pit, it was my choice to stay on the track, and it didn’t work. In the end, I got back to the stand and it was the wisest thing to do. “
“We live and we learnHamilton continues. We win and we lose as a team. Never expect me to be polite and calm on the radio during the race, we are all passionate about it and in the heat of the moment this passion is expressed, it is the case for all pilots. I give my whole body and mind in the car. It is this fire that drives me that allowed me to go so far but the anger is quickly forgotten once the race is over. We discuss together what happened and focus on the next Grand Prix. “