Lewis Hamilton, on Mercedes’ strategy in Turkey: “It is wrong to say that I am furious”

“We live and we learnHamilton continues. We win and we lose as a team. Never expect me to be polite and calm on the radio during the race, we are all passionate about it and in the heat of the moment this passion is expressed, it is the case for all pilots. I give my whole body and mind in the car. It is this fire that drives me that allowed me to go so far but the anger is quickly forgotten once the race is over. We discuss together what happened and focus on the next Grand Prix. “