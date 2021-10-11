Liga – Laurent Blanc: “Barça made monumental mistakes”

Currently on the bench of the Qatari club of Al Rayyan, Laurent Blanc could, in the past, sit on that … of Barça. At least that’s what the person confirmed to the Spanish monthly magazine. Panenka. “We spoke two or three times with Eric Abidal (…) Obviously, it was a dream to coach an institution like Barça, but it did not happen for various reasons. It wasn’t a good time, or someone thought I wasn’t ready. That’s life“, he said in particular. Before returning at length to the current situation of the Catalan club.

Pochettino: “Messi, we’ve seen him score against us for 20 years”



“I think they made monumental mistakes, let go of the former PSG technician. Monumental. Not just because of Messi, but also because of the last four or five years. They have lost incredible players, which a club like Barca cannot afford. You cannot lose Neymar or Messi because it is very difficult to replace them. Honestly, it’s incredible for French football to have Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in the same Championship. PSG is on another planet, yes, but, for the French Championship, it’s good to have these players.“

Liga Incredible but true: Laporta hoped Messi would play for free at Barca 10/08/2021 at 8:59 AM

As a reminder, Lionel Messi would receive 30 million euros per year according to The team. But his salary could increase if he were to stay at PSG, whose rating could be around 110 million euros.

Liga Camavinga: “At Real, everything is great!” 10/07/2021 At 3:33 PM