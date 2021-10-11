List of Twitch streamers never to be banned reportedly leaked

In the massive Twitch leak that recently caused an earthquake on social media, a mysterious “never-to-ban list of streamers” was revealed.

For many years, there has been a lot of speculation that Twitch will give special treatment to certain popular streamers (often the ones who make the most money on the platform), by not enforcing the terms of service even when they do. been raped.

This rumor was even accepted as a fact when streamer Alinity was not banned from Twitch, even after treating her chat in a way that many viewers repeatedly considered abusive.

This assumption that Twitch streamers with the largest audiences are not held to the same standards as other content creators was further reinforced when the platform sometimes made the decision to sanction certain streamers less heavily.

For example, when Amouranth was banned for licking her mic while pointing her butt at the camera, she was only suspended from Twitch for three days. And even though she was banned several times for sexual content, it was still for negligible length of time and apparently of no long-term consequence.

But recently, an anonymous person posted a 125 GB file on 4chan, which contained a bevy of content such as source code from Twitch, payment receipts from streamers as well as encrypted passwords.

Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers. Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn’t include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/wDG0JkJuCx – KnowSomething (@ KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

And if the majority of the information in the file has already been revealed, certain elements continue to come out, including a list that seems to protect streamers from certain sanctions.

First posted on streamer Asmongold’s subreddit, the list contains names of streamers followed by a reason why the person shouldn’t be banned.

Some names in the document, such as RiceGum and LoLTyler1, were notably given the following reason: “Don’t ban; send violations to [email protected], [email protected]”





At first glance, this list seems to confirm that some streamers are indeed exempt from an immediate ban for breaches of the terms of service, with instructions to pass these cases on to specific members of the Twitch staff.

A number of other names also appear on the list, which appears to be an excerpt from a larger document.

For example, the name of “djwheat” has a reason listed as “minor“. DjWHEAT is a streamer who often plays co-op games with his son, miniWHEAT. Some people have therefore interpreted the description “minor” to mean that if djWHEAT live is reported due to a minor being present on the screen, moderators should ignore the report because it has already been reviewed.

However, after a thorough investigation of Thormug on Twitter, this list has not been modified for 5 years, and therefore, it no longer seems to be used. Additionally, he noted that the screenshot shared above is actually a log file and not the database.

He also adds that Tyler1 was entered into the database on May 18, 2016 before being removed shortly after July 8, 2016. As a result, the line of code allowing him not to be banned from Twitch remained in effective less than 2 months.

As of yet, no streamer mentioned in this list has commented on it.