Live. After the Covid-19, “the epidemic of bronchiolitis could be of great magnitude” warns the Scientific Council

9:50 am: UK eases travel restrictions for around 50 countries Travel between the UK and dozens of other long-haul destinations, including Mexico and South Africa, resumes on Monday. Nearly fifty countries will be removed from the red list (Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, Nepal, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand …), which allows travelers arriving in the UK from these destinations to no longer submit to an 11-night hotel quarantine upon arrival. The Foreign Ministry has also lifted the advice against traveling to 42 other countries because of the coronavirus epidemic. There will only be seven countries left on the UK Red List as of Monday, all in Latin America, namely Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

9:23 am: Doctors fear an outbreak of bronchiolitis After being placed under cover due to Covid, the countries of the northern hemisphere are preparing for this winter for a possible rebound in bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects babies and can sometimes lead them to hospital. “The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large,” warns in its latest opinion the Scientific Council, which guides the French government. Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid barrier gestures also blocked other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), responsible for bronchiolitis. The children were less infected than usual, and therefore have less immunity. The French Scientific Council thus notes a “significant acquired collective immunity deficit for children born after March 2020”. >> Sore throat, colds, bronchiolitis … the winter viruses are back

Covid-19 has boosted depression and anxiety cases Depression and anxiety cases have increased by more than a quarter worldwide in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study published on Saturday in The Lancet. The study is the first to assess the global impacts of the pandemic on major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders, detailing them by age, sex and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020. The results show that by 2020, cases of major depressive disorders and anxiety disorders increased by 28% and 26% respectively. Women were more affected than men, and younger people were more affected than older groups.

7:25 am: Vaccines 90% effective against severe forms, according to a French study Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% in people over 50 and also seems effective against the Delta variant, on which there is still a lack of hindsight, according to a large French study on 22 million people. “Vaccinated people have 9 times less risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people”, explains epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of the Epi-Phare structure, which associates Health Insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM). These data confirm other observations made in real life in other countries, Israel, United Kingdom or United States. But the French study is “the largest carried out in the world”, according to Professor Zureik. This study focuses only on the efficacy of vaccines against severe forms. It does not allow to say to what extent they prevent being infected and transmitting Covid-19.

6:26 am: In Malaysia, restrictions relaxed for vaccinated travelers Malaysia has moved to ease restrictions on travel within and out of its borders for fully vaccinated people due to a slowdown in the epidemic and a rise in the vaccination rate. The country has been in the grip of its worst wave of Covid-19 in recent months, prompting the authorities to put in place strict containment throughout the territory. The country, which has a population of some 32 million, has seen more than 2.3 million cases and an estimated 27,000 deaths.

6:02 am: Sydney emerges from almost four months of confinement The people of Sydney came out on Monday from nearly four months of strict confinement, decreed in Australia’s largest city. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 496 cases recorded on Monday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over 16 years of age fully vaccinated.

5h55: School without mask for 68 departments In twenty-one additional departments, the incidence rate fell below 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 7 days. Immediate consequence: they join the first 47 where wearing a mask at school is no longer compulsory – for students only – since October 4. To date, the mask remains compulsory at school for pupils and adults in 33 departments.

5:52 am: Towards a “low plateau” of contamination

This Sunday, France identified 3,991 new contaminations in 24 hours, against 3,744 last Sunday. Over seven days, the average is 4,207 daily cases. The curve drops little from one day to the next and sometimes goes up, which gives rise to fear of a possible “low plateau”.

5h50: All the regions soon in “green”? The Swiss epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, who estimated at the end of September that there was no danger in reducing the measures when the indicators are again green, predicts that all regions of France (metropolitan and overseas) will fall under the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during this week.

5h47 : More than three quarters of French people vaccinated With nearly 51 million first-time vaccines and nearly 50 million French people fully vaccinated, around 75% of the total population is covered.

With a pitfall, however: some 800,000 people over 80 are not vaccinated at all – which makes France the worst country in this area in Western Europe.

The essential this Monday morning The situation is stabilizing in France, with 6,700 hospitalized patients including 1,130 in critical care and 4 to 5,000 new cases per day, after two months of continuous decline.

Three quarters of the total population are vaccinated. However, among the oldest, nearly a million people are not covered, which raises the fear of a human tragedy in the event of an epidemic resurgence.

As winter approaches, the Institut Pasteur expresses its “cautious optimism” about the evolution of the pandemic in our country.

Professor Alain Fischer, for his part, considers that it is “reasonable” to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the health pass “for the moment”.

But this Monday marks a turning point for 21 additional departments, where students will be able to lift the mask at school. This is the case for 68 departments in total.

Globally, more than 4.8 million people have already died from Covid-19 – at a minimum: the WHO estimates that the real toll is 2 to 3 times higher.

At the same time, nearly one in two humans (47%) has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.