LIVE – Michel Barnier denounces the “double game” of Edouard Philippe

Jadot says he is “devastated by the lack of ambition” of François Hollande on ecology
Interviewed this morning on France info, Yannick Jadot tried to emphasize his differences with the socialist mayor of Paris.
“We can no longer compromise, we are not going to redo a Holland five-year term where we did not know what we were going to do on social issues. There was no great measure. On ecology, we were devastated by the lack of ambition, ”lamented the EELV candidate.
“The Socialists managed this country, it was four and a half years ago, forgive me for noting that there were still serious limits”, insisted the MEP.
Yannick Jadot, a staunch supporter of the left-wing union, again defended the rally behind his name.
“If we win this presidential election, it is because we will have gathered together very widely the progressives and the humanists,” he said.
In the polls, Yannick Jadot is credited with 6 to 11% of the voting intentions while Anne Hidalgo is sailing between 5 and 7%.
Xavier Bertrand gets closer to Marine Le Pen according to a survey
The latest IFOP-Fiducial poll for Sud radio ranks Emmanuel Macron at the top of voting intentions (between 25 and 26%), followed by Marine Le Pen (between 16 and 18%).
The RN candidate is now closely followed by Xavier Bertrand with 16% of the voting intentions. Valérie Pécresse’s candidacy reaped 11%.
Eric Zemmour is at 14% of the voting intentions.
On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Yannick Jadot are in a pocket square. They both collect between 7 and 8% of the voting intentions. Anne Hidalgo is at 6%.
Find here our article on the reliability of polls 6 months before the election.
Secret of the confession: “the republican law applies to all”, estimates Barnier
While the president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Monsignor de Moulins-Beaufort, considered that the secrecy of confession is “stronger than the laws of the Republic”, Michel Barnier, a practicing Catholic, has moved away from this. positioning.
“The republican law applies to all. There is in our republican law a provision which concerns the non-assistance to person in danger. I think that in such crimes, this law must apply”, judged the candidate in the presidential election.
This position follows the recommendation of the Independent Commission on Sexual Violence in the Church to relay a clear message on the obligation of the confessor to report to the authorities when such violence is inflicted on a minor or on a child. vulnerable person.
Gérald Darmanin will receive Monsignor de Moulins-Beaufort this Tuesday.
Edouard Philippe is in “a double game” for Barnier
Edouard Philippe, who was number 2 in the UMP for several years, launched his Horizons movement this weekend.
“He says interesting but amazing things that show a double game. You have to get the streets and the finances in order. It means there is disorder. Why would we keep the same president then? He said. “I want to make a new political offer” while he was Prime Minister for three years. So why maintain the same president? There is a kind of club around a man, “said Michel Barnier.
“Our country already has too much tension to add to it”, judge Michel Barnier
Asked about the probable candidacy of Eric Zemmour, Michel Barnier regretted his presence in the political debate.
“When we start to divide the French or to distinguish the citizens according to their race or their identity. It ends in tensions. People are already too back to back in our country. We need a president who is credible, who provides solutions, “said the former minister of Nicolas Sarkozy.
“Everyone who wants the support of our family must be loyal” for Barnier
While Xavier Bertrand still refuses to participate in the LR Congress to designate the right-wing candidate, Michel Barnier scratches him.
“All those who want the support of their political family, elected officials, all those who have the ambition to carry our projects must be loyal,” said the former Brexit negotiator.
The boss of the Hauts-de France Region calls on Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier to retire for his benefit, without success for the moment.
Two days after the launch of his party, Philippe meets Schiappa in Le Havre
Everything is going well between La République en Marche and Horizons, Edouard Philippe’s new party.
At least this is the message that Marlène Schiappa and the former Prime Minister will try to convey by signing today in Le Havre a territorial contract for reception and integration (CTAI).
“The objective of this contract is to implement concrete actions promoting the integration of refugees and people recently admitted to stay, through a close partnership with the State”, explains the press service of the minister’s office.
A visit that is timely while the macronie is increasingly worried about the ulterior motives of the former tenant of Matignon.
Find here our article which tells about the launch of Horizons last Saturday and the fears that agitate the Republic in March.
Michel Barnier will be the guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV and RMC at 8:35 am
Arm wrestling between London and Paris over immigration, refusal of Xavier Bertrand to participate in the LR Congress, probable candidacy of Eric Zemmour for the presidential election, launch of Edouard Philippe’s party this weekend …
Michel Barnier will answer Jean-Jacques Bourdin’s questions this morning on our antenna.
Michel Barnier could be the surprise champion of the LR Congress on December 4
Three days before the submission of candidacies to the LR Congress which will appoint the representative of the right in the presidential election, Michel Barnier could well be the winner.
A very extensive CV, the experience of chief Brexit negotiator, a pure LR while Xavier Bertrand and Valérie Pécresse slammed the door … The activists are more and more enthusiastic.
Read our article which summarizes the strengths of his candidacy but also what could be wrong.
“Darmanin has built a big lie” accuses the Algerian president
The tension rises further between Paris and Algiers.
Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on the “memorial rent”, hardening of the conditions for obtaining visas for nationals of Maghreb countries …
After asking its ambassador to return and banning the overflight by French military planes of its airspace, Algeria responds to France through the voice of its president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
He accuses Gérald Darmanin of a “big lie” about the number of illegal Algerian immigrants to be sent back from France.
“There have never been 7,000 (Algerians to be expelled). France has mentioned with us more than 94 (Algerians). There have never been 7,000,” he told several Algerian media.
Find here our article which tells about the crisis between Algeria and France