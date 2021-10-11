LIVE – Michel Barnier denounces the “double game” of Edouard Philippe

10:51

Interviewed this morning on France info, Yannick Jadot tried to emphasize his differences with the socialist mayor of Paris.

“We can no longer compromise, we are not going to redo a Holland five-year term where we did not know what we were going to do on social issues. There was no great measure. On ecology, we were devastated by the lack of ambition, ”lamented the EELV candidate.

“The Socialists managed this country, it was four and a half years ago, forgive me for noting that there were still serious limits”, insisted the MEP.

Yannick Jadot, a staunch supporter of the left-wing union, again defended the rally behind his name.

“If we win this presidential election, it is because we will have gathered together very widely the progressives and the humanists,” he said.

In the polls, Yannick Jadot is credited with 6 to 11% of the voting intentions while Anne Hidalgo is sailing between 5 and 7%.