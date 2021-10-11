Lori Loughlin’s new luxury villa

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli spent $ 13 million to acquire this property near Coachella.

Lori Louglin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli may have spent some time in prison after acknowledging their involvement in a vast bribery affair, there is no question of putting aside their luxurious lifestyle.

According to information reported on September 14, 2021 by the site Dirt, the 57-year-old actress and the 58-year-old entrepreneur recently spent some $ 13 million to afford this vast villa. Located in La Quinta, a star landmark near the Coachella Valley, the mansion was built in 2019. On one level, it covers nearly 900 square meters and is made up of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. water. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will notably have the Kardashians, Cindy Crawford and Nike CEO Philip Knight as neighbors.





Back on the small screen

The couple had already acquired a villa in Hidden Hills worth $ 9.5 million last summer, confirming their presence in the Los Angeles area. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, whose daughters Olivia (22) and Bella (23), were sued after paying hundreds of millions of dollars to an intermediary to allow them to buy tickets to their children at the prestigious University of Southern California.

Last month, “People” magazine revealed that the ex-star of the “La Fête à la maison” series had landed his first role since his imprisonment. She will soon be back on the small screen in the series “When Hope Calls”.

