Lost at sea for 29 days, they survive on coconuts

Lost in the Pacific, two men survived 29 days aboard their boat thanks to coconuts, oranges and prayers. The two victims, originally from the Solomon Islands, were finally rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea, 400 km away.

The pair were traveling between two islands in the unpredictable Solomon Sea on September 3 when their 7m-long boat was caught in a storm, hours after they left. Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni lost sight of the earth “in pouring rain, thick black clouds and high winds,” the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation television channel told Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation on the first Friday.

Collect coconuts from the water

With their GPS battery flat and night approaching, they turned off their engine to save fuel. The two men spent their first night battered by winds and rain, dragging their boat even further out to sea. For the first nine days, they fed on the oranges they had brought along for the trip.





Once the stock ran out, the two men survived on rainwater, coconuts and “our faith in God because we pray day and night,” Livae Nanjikana told television. Collecting the rainwater in a canvas bag, the two men ignited their engine as soon as they saw a coconut on the water, and rushed to retrieve it.

They’re building a makeshift pole

Finally, “God gave us the idea to build a device for sailing,” continues Livae Nanjikana. “So we built a mast-like structure using paddles and canvas and set sail with the wind direction. The sail took them to the island of New Britain (Papua New Guinea) where they saw a fisherman in the distance.

They started the engine for a final acceleration in its direction but ran out of fuel. “We screamed and waved our hands without stopping at the fisherman, until he saw us and paddled towards us,” continues the victim. The two men are still in Pomio, on the island of New Britain, while arrangements are made to bring them back to the Solomon Islands.