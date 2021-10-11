Loto FDJ result of Monday, October 11, 2021: online draw

The Loto draw will take place on Monday, October 11, 2021 with a jackpot of 7 million euros. After five consecutive draws without a top ranked winner, players will be able to try their luck once again for a jackpot that keeps getting bigger. This Monday evening, find the result of the draw from 8:50 p.m. and play a grid before 8:15 p.m.

Update of 10/11/2021 at 8:45 p.m.: the Loto draw is online

This Monday, October 11, 2021 saw several hundred thousand grids being won at the end of the draw. However, none of the charts found the entire winning combination. Tonight, the biggest winners received € 79,254 and the additional jackpot was split between 2 great winners as well. Wednesday evening, the draw will show 8 million euros.

The French national lottery is slowly but surely recovering from its record jackpot won on the internet for 26 million euros and, for more than 10 days, has been putting successive jackpots back into play until reaching the 7 million euros mark on Monday evening. During the last draw, which took place this Saturday, October 9, 2021, more than 900,000 grids were won across France, including three handsome winners who each won the sum of € 83,426.

Today, will you win your share of the € 7 million jackpot? We hope you will and for that, we advise you to play before 8:15 p.m. online or at a point of sale.

Play a Loto FDJ grid until 8:15 p.m. this Monday, October 11, 2021

To play a Loto grid online, you must go through the “FDJ.fr account opening” box in a few minutes then select your lucky numbers (or play a flash grid). To participate in this Loto draw on Monday, October 11, 2021, it will not take you more than 5 minutes and you will have access to the history of your games taken quickly in order to track your Loto codes.





Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Monday, October 11, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The winning numbers of this Loto draw on October 11, 2021 will be available from 8:50 p.m. All winning combinations will be published for free and you will have direct access to all Loto codes and the complete payout table.

If the winning ranks are no longer fixed since the new Loto rules, if you find the Chance number, you will receive € 2.20, a reimbursement from your grid.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Monday, October 11?

The amount of the Loto jackpot will be 7 million euros on Monday, October 11, 2021. This jackpot follows 5 consecutive draws without the slightest big winner at rank n ° 1.

Until what time can we play a Loto grid today?

It is possible to play a Loto grid until 8:15 p.m. You can check your numbers online or at a point of sale.

At what time will the Loto draw results be available tonight?

The results of the Loto draw for this Monday, October 11, 2021 will be available from 8:50 p.m. Access to the various prints is free for all readers of Tirage-Gagnant.com.