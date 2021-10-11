Lucie Lucas ignites the web by revealing alluring photos with Anthony Colette

The show Dance with the stars continues to unleash passions. On September 17, 2021, TF1 also launched the eleventh season to the delight of its viewers. Once again, the production has put the small dishes in the big ones to explode the audiences. Chris Marques, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Denitsa Ikonomova and François Alu make up the essential jury this year. As for the personalities, they were numerous to agree to shine on the floor of DALS. Like Tayc, Michou, Bilal Hassani, Wejdene, Vaimalama Chaves, or even Dita Von Teese to name a few. Lucie Lucas is also in the game. Her dance partner is Anthony Colette. Since her debut in DALS, the pretty brunette has never ceased to amaze her admirers. The actress surpasses herself and gives the best of herself to go as far as possible in the competition. This Friday, October 8, the actress was unanimous again with Anthony Colette facing the camera. For a duel event, the duo performed an impressive samba on the title Fever by Dua Lipa and Angèle.





Wearing an alluring red sequined dress, the star of Clem attracted all eyes. Same story for the interpreter of Hadrian in Tomorrow We Belong, who this time opted for a tight and ultra sexy outfit. Sunday, Lucie Lucas seized her social networks to deliver on their performance. The opportunity for her to unveil sumptuous pictures of their passage. Concentrated and accomplices, the two artists simply ignited the Web. “The Friday night bonus, it wasn’t easy guys … We worked really hard on this samba with @anthony_colette. It was a dance that I dreaded a lot. But we did, and that’s the main thing. And even if we were hot, we gave everything! And as always you were there to support us: for that THANKS ”, captioned Lucie Lucas under her publication. But also: “Reading your messages makes me so heartwarming, I am very lucky to receive so much love from you (…). And then Anthony and I are not discouraged and we are already redoubling our efforts to give the best of ourselves next Friday ”. In the comments thread, many Internet users congratulated them: “Bravo to you both”, “My beautiful Lucie, you were once again wonderful on this samba”, “You are my favorite couple. Very nice performance. Thank you”. Messages that have certainly delighted the main stakeholders.

