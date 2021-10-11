Maddie McCann’s case takes a new turn

Would the Maddie McCann case finally be resolved? In any case, this is what Hans Christian Wolters, a German prosecutor, suggests. He confided in the Mirror about this mysterious disappearance which took place fourteen years earlier. In 2007, Madeleine McCann, nicknamed Maddie, disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Praia Da Luz in Portugal. Many leads have been followed, but no one knows yet what happened to the English girl, aged three at the time. However, the German police claim to have finally found the man who would be responsible for this disappearance. “We are confident we have the man who kidnapped and killed her,” Hans Christian Wolters told the Mirror.





A year ago, Christian Brueckner was named by the German police as the main suspect in this case. The 44-year-old has already been charged with the rape of a 72-year-old American woman. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence. The German prosecutor is “100% convinced” to detain the person responsible for the disappearance of Maddie McCann. Being already in prison, the prosecutor wants to take the time necessary to gather all the evidence that could indict the one who allegedly “kidnapped and killed” the girl in 2007. “It is quite possible that we will indict him. We have the evidence now”, develops the prosecutor. “It’s not just about indicting him. It’s about indicting him with the best body of evidence possible. …

Read more on the GALA website

Aurore Delplace (Un si grand soleil) has given birth: her cute video to announce it!

PHOTO – Frank Ribéry: his adorable daughter Keltoum is revealed in a rare shot

VIDEO – Sylvie Vartan: this moment with her son David Hallyday who brought tears to her eyes

Michael Schumacher: his son and his worst rival friends? Unexpected revelations

Meghan Markle: how Camilla Parker Bowles worked to get it accepted not accepted by