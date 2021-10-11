Marco Simone disembarked by the Berrichonne

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

Marco Simone landed. Arrived last March to attempt a rescue operation in Ligue 2, the Italian technician is no longer the coach of Châteauroux, France Bleu Berry learned on Monday. The defeat against Concarneau (0-2) at Gaston-Petit on Friday in the league was one too many for the former center-forward. What is more, before the eyes of the owner of the club, Prince Abdullah Bin Mossad. After ten days of the championship, the Berrichonne is in eighth place, with three defeats, four wins and three draws since the start of the season in National. A balance sheet far from the ambitions of the club, in search of an immediate recovery in Ligue 2. It remains to be seen who will succeed Marco Simone in the Indre.