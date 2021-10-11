Marie-Anne Chazel: this relationship with Anemone that we guess is not easy behind her words

In an interview with Jordan de Luxe published on October 10, Marie-Anne Chazel returned to her relationship with Anemone, which had not been mentioned at the César 2021 during the victory of the Splendid.
It was an absence that had made a lot of noise. On March 12, during the Caesar ceremony, the Splendid troupe appeared on stage to receive an honorary award. A reunion tinged with nostalgia, which quickly gave way to a small controversy on social networks, namely the radio silence concerning Anemone. Jacob Bourguignon, the son of the actress who died in 2019, had also expressed his disappointment in the pages of Current Woman, just days after the ceremony. In The Luxury Moment, Marie-Anne Chazel took the opportunity to clarify this controversy. “Anemone was not part of the Splendid. We had offered to play with us for Santa Claus is a junk. There was undoubtedly a misunderstanding at this level“, explains the actress before adding”people only say bullshit because they don’t know the details at all. There was no settling of scores. “
Marie-Anne Chazel on Anemone: “she had taken some distance”
Revealing that she had had little contact with Anemone during the last years of her life because the latter “had distanced himself“with the Splendid troupe, Marie-Anne Chazel tried to explain the reasons for this estrangement.”I know that in general life seemed difficult to him. She was a very rebellious woman, in revolt against everything“, loose the actress before concluding:”Okay, there were some misunderstandings. But now it doesn’t matter so much to life. “
