Mario Lemina (Nice) victim of a burglary: The damage is estimated at 300,000 euros

The Nice prosecutor’s office confirmed the news to AFP on Monday. Mario Lemina was the victim of a burglary at his home in Nice while he was with his selection in Gabon. On the night of Saturday to Sunday, three armed men entered the player’s house, located on a hill in Nice, where several people were, including his companion, according to The team who revealed the facts.

The criminals, after threatening his companion, stole luxury watches and leather goods, worth 300,000 euros, according to the daily. Mario Lemina was absent from Nice because he is currently competing in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with Gabon. An investigation was entrusted to the judicial police of Nice. In September 2020, Kasper Dolberg had already been the victim of a burglary. The Danish international, then on the move with his selection, had his car first stolen from a parking lot at Nice airport before his home was burgled by criminals.





