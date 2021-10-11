Marion Rousse unveils a vintage snapshot to make a big announcement about her future

Marion Rousse continues to live on her own. After the birth of her son in June 2021, she had the honor of being named president of the Women’s Tour de France. A consecration for this cycling enthusiast who did not hesitate to announce the beautiful news with a very cute photo.

The year 2021 is undoubtedly that of Marion Rousse. In June 2021, she gave birth to her first child, a little Nino. After spending time with him, she is back to work commenting on the various cycling races on behalf of France Télévisions. Sunday, October 10, 2021, she learned another good news as reported The team. The companion of Julian Alaphilippe was nominated, by the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), director of the Women’s Tour de France. A real consecration for this fan of cycling who loves to practice it. “When I was a little girl, it was impossible for me to dream one day, participate in the Tour de France, but ladies, this dream is finally possible for you“, she wrote on her Instagram account in the caption of a picture of her very small with a cup in her hand and a medal around her neck.

“Honored to be the director of the Tour de France Femme“, she said again. In the columns of the sports daily, she announced her goals in this new role.”I intend to invest myself so that this race enters the hearts of the public, and for a long time!“The young mother will now have to work a lot to create a race which will allow women to travel through France as men can do every year with the Tour de Francce.

Marion Rousse wants little girls cycling fans to dream

“We want to do our best so that little girls dream of participating. Women’s cycling has evolved a lot in recent years (…) but a benchmark stage race was missing“, said the consultant of France Televisions. She would have loved to be able to have the opportunity to take part in such a race.

