Market: Bank of England fears sudden correction in financial markets

(BFM Bourse) – The Bank of England is warning investors that current valuations appear high from their historical level, and see inflation settling above 4% until the second quarter of 2022, which could lead the institution to tighten its monetary policy faster than expected.

Investors have increased their risk-taking in a context of low interest rates and a better economic outlook in 2021, which makes them vulnerable to a possible “sharp correction”, the British central bank warned on Friday. “In many markets, asset values ​​appear high from historical levels,” the Bank of England notes in its Quarterly Financial Stability Report, and “could drop sharply if, for example, investors revised their forecast for growth, inflation and interest rates “.

The BoE thus warns that there are “signs of loosening lending standards, increased risks at some investment banks”. Which “could affect British financial stability, directly through the banks and indirectly with losses that would spill over into other parts of the economy.”

Cryptocurrencies, which the Bank describes as “crypto-assets”, “have continued their rapid growth, but represent a limited risk for British financial stability”, comments the institution, calling for “the development of rapid regulation”.





The report also highlights the increased indebtedness of British SMEs which have used these government aid programs to deal with the pandemic, when “many of them had never borrowed before and some would have not met the qualifying criteria for a loan “. “With the economic recovery and the end of government support, business bankruptcies should increase (and leave) their currently historically low level,” warns the institution.

On the other hand, the BoE believes that the rise in house prices has not led to a relaxation of lending standards in this sector, or to an increase in heavily indebted households.

The comments come at a time when the British landscape is darkening: while the Bank of England already estimated that inflation would exceed 4% before the end of the year, soaring gas prices, including the UK Uni is very dependent and should keep prices rising. The new chief economist of the BoE, Huw Pill, estimated that inflation could settle above 4% until the second quarter of 2022, in answers shared with the British Parliament on Thursday.

Faced with the Bank’s pessimism, bond market investors expect monetary policy to tighten in upcoming Committee meetings and expect the BoE’s first key rate hike in February 2022 or earlier.

(with AFP)

QS – © 2021 BFM Bourse