Marvel’s Avengers Breaks Promise and Offers Cash XP Boosts | Xbox one

It’s the soup in the face of Marvel’s Avengers players. Square Enix swept aside an old promise. The “Pay To Win” is underway and the geek population is rumbling with good reason.

It’s time to take out your credit card

We often say in life that bad news always follows good news. A precept as old as the world that Marvel’s Avengers has just suffered, to the chagrin of players. While owners of an Xbox console have just celebrated the arrival of the game in Xbox Game Pass, their joy has given way to anger and misunderstanding.

Indeed, Square Enix has also made the decision to implement consumables, which can only be acquired via credits that you get by spending your own money in the game. These consumables have above all the particularity of temporarily increasing your earnings. ‘XP, or increasing the amount of resources you collect, ensuring you progress faster.





Square Enix breaks its promise

This discovery is far from unanimous in the community of Marvel’s Avengers, especially when we know that the publisher had sworn that this system would never see the light of day on the software developed by Crystal Dynamics. We take the following statements as proof of this.

Meagan Marie, Community Manager at E3 2019:

Our promise to the community is that there will be no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios.

Scot Amos, Head of Crystal Dynamics one week after E3 2019:

As far as monetization goes, we will be offering cosmetics, but never anything that will require you to take out your wallet to progress more easily in the game.

The pill does not pass at all to the players

Available since the summer of 2020, the promises made on Marvel’s Avengers do not hold any more a year later. A change of position that gamers do not support at all, some having made known with rather hateful messages towards Crystal Dynamics. Will Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics manage to catch up or have they just condemned Marvel Avengers?