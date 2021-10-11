McCourt victim of the biggest scam in French football?

Zapping Goal! Football club OM – Lille: The debrief

The takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi consortium backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been making a lot of talk since the end of last week. Even on the side of OM, where the rumors of redemption should have ceased once and for all … which is far from the case.

It is ultimately almost nothing since Thibaud Vézirian continues to affirm loud and clear that this file is still not closed and that a sale of OM would even still be in the pipeline. For Mathieu Grégoire, this great masquerade has gone on long enough.

“One of the biggest scams in French sport! “

“It’s always the same individuals, a small clique that passes the same information to each other, recently released the journalist from L’Équipe on Twitter. There is not a single quality media that has announced the slightest thing about the sale of OM to the Saudis. It’s Pipo and Molo. This does not mean that OM will not be sold within 1, 2, 3 or 10 years, but what we experienced in February is one of the biggest scams in French sport! “

As a reminder, it was at that time that Vézirian, also a journalist for L’Équipe, launched details on the upcoming sale of OM. Nothing has been confirmed since. Worse: Frank McCourt has strengthened his position at the head of the Marseille club.