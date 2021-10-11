meeting in Qatar between Americans and Taliban

The US State Department indicates that the first exchanges with the Afghan authorities were “frank and professional”.

U.S. and Taliban officials met in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday (Oct. 10). An American delegation visited Doha on Saturday and Sunday for discussions “focused on issues of security, terrorism, and travel safety for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals, and our Afghan partnersState Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Among the topics discussed: “human rights, especially the participation of women and girls at all levels of Afghan society“, According to Ned Price. But also “the provision of substantial humanitarian aid from the United States, directly directed to the Afghan people“. According to the State Department, the exchanges were “frank and professional“, And US officials reiterated that”the Taliban will be judged by their actions, not just their words“.

The Taliban are seeking recognition from the international community, as well as assistance to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country. Afghanistan remains economically paralyzed since the Taliban came to power and the immediate freeze of all the country’s assets and international aid that keeps the country on a drip. On the brink of a serious humanitarian crisis, a third of the Afghan population is threatened with famine, according to the United Nations.