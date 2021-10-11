Meghan and Harry: a former football star throws a pavement in the pond on the accusations of racism against Archie

With the Sunday Times Magazine, this Sunday, October 10, an ex-footballer estimated that the accusations of racism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against the Firm have no basis.

In March 2021, during an explosive interview scrutinized by the whole world, Meghan markle revealed that a member of England’s royal family slipped a comment that had shocked her deeply. When she was pregnant withhis son Archie, this Windsor (whom she did not wish to name) asked her what color her child’s skin would be, due to her African American origins. A comment that many people judged tinged with racism. But for the former British footballer John barnes, it is not so. This crowned head was only being “realistic.“

The ex-football star, who is not only the father of seven but is also of Jamaican origin, expressed his opinion in the columns of the Sunday Times Magazine, a British weekly, this Sunday, October 10. “People will always wonder what will the baby look like and if it will be black“, he declared. For him, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have misinterpreted this comment. Its author, according to him, would not only have cared “of how the public will view the baby.” John barnes develops: “because they know that if the baby is too dark, the public will not see the baby in a positive way. They are realistic. “He rather underlines the concern of the Firm in the face of potential racist attacks, including Meghan markle was also a victim over his romance with the Duke of Sussex.

Who targeted Archie?

But who is the author of this comment? If the Crown rebels have sworn to never reveal your identity, there has been a lot of public speculation. Eyes first turned to Prince Philip, known for his outspokenness. He was eventually cleared by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, just like Her Majesty Elizabeth II. Prince William and Prince Charles have also been singled out. Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell has finally hinted that Princess Anne is behind the statement. Hypothesis still awaiting confirmation.

