Meghan Markle cracks in public, revelation about her argument with Harry at worst

Meghan Markle is said to have clashed with Prince Harry during their recent stay in New York. Photos were published by Star magazine. A depression involved !.

The American tabloid had returned to their much commented stay at the Big Apple of the Sussexes at the end of September.

They notably visited Lower Manhattan on September 23, before going two days later to the Global Citizen Live concert aimed at promoting equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine. That evening, they made a sensational appearance.

A visit to the One World Trade Center observatory, built on the site of the Twin Towers was also organized, as was a meeting with the Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio.

And during a dinner at the restaurant, they would have bickered in public. Prince Harry would bear less and less to slip away in front of his wife.

Archie and Lilibet’s mother may be the victim of postnatal depression. Her second child was born last June, and still has not had time to recover.

Already, when her eldest child was born, the attractive brunette was struggling with terrible postpartum depression which ‘prevents her from functioning’.

“Meghan was diagnosed with postpartum depression, and she feels so bad that she can not even get out of bed,” confided at the time a source close to the couple.

