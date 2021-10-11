members of the ultra-right group Forza Nuova arrested after violent protests

After an anti-health pass demonstration, several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome on Saturday evening.

Several members of a small ultra-right group, Forza Nuova, including two leaders, were arrested Sunday after the violent clashes that followed a demonstration against the health pass Saturday in Rome. Several hundred people opposed the police in central Rome on Saturday evening, devastating, among other things, the headquarters of the CGIL (left), the country’s main trade union confederation. The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, during clashes that lasted several hours.

“Those responsible for the assault on the CGIL national headquarters were quickly arrested. For too long they had acted to fuel tensions and violence ”, welcomed the deputy Federico Fornaro. “Fascist violence must be stopped immediately. All the democratic forces are today with the CGIL and the police forces ”, added Senator Andrea Marcucci.





A demanded dissolution

According to the media, twelve people were arrested, including Roberto Fiore, national secretary of Forza Nuova and Giuliano Castellino, responsible for this movement in Rome. Forza Nuova is an ultra-right neo-fascist party created in 1997 whose program includes, among other things, the ban on abortion, the cessation of immigration or the repeal of laws punishing incitement to hatred. for political, racial or religious reasons.

In the various ballots in which he stood, alone or in coalition with other ultra-right groups, he never reached 0.5% of the votes. Many voices, mainly from the center and the left, have risen to demand the dissolution of this movement. “Enough with the violence of neofascist groups. We will present tomorrow (…) an urgent motion in Parliament calling on the government to dissolve Forza Nuova ”, said Emanuele Fiano, member of the presidency of the group of deputies of the Democratic Party (PD, center left).

Several other elected officials and ministers of the government of Mario Draghi are on the same position. CGIL boss Maurizio Landini, speaking in front of the devastated union headquarters, also called for the dissolution of Forza Nuova and announced a major anti-fascist demonstration for Saturday, October 16. “They can’t intimidate us, they don’t scare us”, he launched to the people who came to express their solidarity in front of the CGIL headquarters.

