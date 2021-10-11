MEPs want to lift the brakes on the rise of crypto-assets

Posted on Oct 11, 2021 at 6:28 amUpdated Oct 11, 2021, 9:35 AM

A cryptocurrency bonus offered by PSG to Lionel Messi. This makes the subject of digital assets less abstract, added to the finance bill which arrives this Monday in the Assembly. Two years after the tax reform on capital gains made by individuals, parliamentarians will examine amendments adopted last week by the Finance Committee of the Palais Bourbon, which aim to remove certain obstacles to the development of crypto-assets such as bitcoin .

The deputy LREM Pierre Person, in tip on this subject, is at the origin of many additions to the budget text. The young parliamentarian, who did not fail to mention Messi during the debates, considers that it is necessary to “simplify the life of the holders of crypto-assets and strengthen the attractiveness of this sector in France”, he explained. on Twitter.

In fact, the rise of “cryptos” is currently pushing all capitals to take action. While Beijing declared war on virtual currencies a few weeks ago, Washington is considering an executive order to regulate them, according to reports from Bloomberg.

Expatriation

For Paris to carve out a place in this economy, the Finance Committee decided that the risk of requalification of individuals holding crypto-assets into professionals had to be remedied. In other words, prevent an individual from being taxed at more than 60%, instead of being subject to the single flat-rate levy (30%). “The state of the legislation leads many people to emigrate to escape this uncertainty,” argued Pierre Person.

The adopted amendment therefore proposes that the tax authorities apply a regime similar to that of stock market transactions. The frequency and amount of transactions, the two criteria taken into account to qualify the professional character, are considered irrelevant insofar as an individual with a telephone can, without making it his job, generate a large volume of transactions and process large amounts due to the extreme volatility of a currency such as bitcoin for example.





The deputies of the commission also voted a measure in favor of the less well-off speculators of the world of “cryptos”: it is a question of allowing them to opt for a taxation of capital gains on disposal at the progressive scale of the tax. on income (IR), rather than being subject to the flat rate of 12.8% IR.

Treatment of NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (“NFT”) have obviously not escaped the debate. These investments that ignite the crypto-sphere are unlike other assets. They are similar to digital private property titles (for a graphic work, a piece of music, a GIF file, etc.). An amendment therefore recommended creating a specific capital gains tax regime to take account of the underlying. The general rapporteur for the Budget to the Assembly, Laurent Saint-Martin, warned of the risk of abuse. The reflection will have to continue, in particular on the legal definition of these tokens.

Several amendments aimed at encouraging holders of digital assets to take their funds out of the virtual world and reinvest them in the “real economy” were rejected. Including that of LR chairman of the Finance Committee, Eric Woerth, who wanted to redirect these sums to companies in the cultural sector. “The 30% tax on capital gains on disposal is not attractive enough, we must encourage these many investors to transform their crypto-assets into fiat currency”, pleaded the former Minister of the Budget.

The stake is not insignificant. According to Pierre Person, “several billion are held by the French in cryptocurrency”. The excess savings that the executive dreams of circulating would therefore not only be on traditional bank accounts.

