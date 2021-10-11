Mercato: a flagship recruit of the summer sends Pochettino to the ropes

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

After five years at Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG in the summer transfer window. But the Dutch midfielder, often replacing, has had a complicated start to the season with the capital club.

In a press conference, the 30-year-old has already started to let it be known just yesterday. Something he reiterated later in the evidence to hammer home his message: he wants to play more, he who has not experienced a single tenure during the last five meetings of PSG in all competitions.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it, he told NOS. I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult. »Mauricio Pochettino will he be sensitive to this cry of the heart Answer Friday at the Parc des Princes against the SCO of Angers at the opening of the 10th day of L1 (9pm).

