Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A big summer recruit is sounding the alarm!

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. by La Rédaction

While he seemed promised an indisputable starting role by joining PSG this summer, Georginio Wijnaldum struggles to confirm the many hopes placed in him at the time of his signing. The Dutch midfielder is therefore relegated to the background by Mauricio Pochettino, which does not please him too much….

Arrived at the end of his contract with Liverpool in June, Georginio wijnaldum quickly panicked the transfer market. Courted on all sides, the 30-year-old Dutch midfielder even seemed well on his way to initially joining the FC Barcelona with whom an agreement seemed to have been reached, but it is ultimately the PSG who took the last-minute bid on this issue. Long essential with Liverpool, Wijnaldum was therefore promised to a brilliant tandem with Marco Verratti in the midfield of the club of the capital, but nothing is going for the moment as planned for the new recruit of the PSG…





“The situation is not what I wanted”

In an interview with NOS, Georginio wijnaldum made it clear that he was not satisfied with his current status as a luxury replacement at the PSG, he who is the victim of the good start to the seasonAnder Herrera and Idrissa Gueye in the midfield: ” I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it ” , loose the former midfielder of Liverpool, who expected something else when disembarking at PSG this summer : ” I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new step and then it happened … it’s very difficult “.

