Mercato | Mercato – PSG: A thunderclap to predict for Wijnaldum?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

Interviewed recently, Georginio Wijnaldum expressed his immense frustration at not having much playing time at PSG since his arrival. Unaccustomed to living this kind of situation, the Dutch international could very quickly lose patience and question his arrival in Paris. To analyse.

At the end of the contract on June 30 with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum was a stone’s throw from joining the FC Barcelona. However, the Netherlands international changed his mind at the last minute and ultimately preferred to sign in favor of the PSG. Arrived this summer at Paris, Georginio Wijnaldum didn’t have a lot of minutes to eat with Mauricio Pochettino. An unusual situation for him. “I’m getting used to my situation at PSG. After my back injury, I still played a lot, also because I was still in good shape. It is something different. It’s difficult because I’ve always played a lot. I was used to it. But I am a fighter and I will do anything to turn the tide. Did I speak to (Mauricio) Pochettino about this? No, I haven’t told him why I’m not playing. I have only been here for 2 months and the situation started not even a month ago » , told Georginio Wijnaldum at a press conference this Sunday.





“I can’t say I’m completely happy”

Questioned in the wake by OUR , Georginio Wijnaldum acknowledged that this unprecedented situation in PSG harmed his happiness at Paris. “I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it. I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult ” , confessed Georginio wijnaldum this Monday.

“I was really happy to start this new stage, it’s very difficult”

Arrived at PSG this summer, Georginio wijnaldum already finds himself in a difficult situation for him. While he has not hesitated to bring up his ill-being in the press, one can imagine that the Dutch international is starting to lose patience and could soon be wondering about his future if Mauricio Pochettino did not give him more credit in the next few weeks. Knowing that the winter transfer window is fast approaching, should we already expect a departure from Georginio wijnaldum of PSG ? To be continued …