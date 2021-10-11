Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo can achieve a blow to Messi to forget Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
During the last summer transfer window, PSG took advantage of the failure of negotiations between Barça and Lionel Messi to achieve a legendary blow to € 0. While Ousmane Dembele will also be at the end of his contract on June 30, the capital club would have a new tempting opportunity to seize on the side of Barcelona. To analyse.
Free from any contract on July 1st, Lionel messi continued to negotiate for several weeks with the FC Barcelona to extend. However, the two camps ultimately failed to find a solution to continue their adventure together. On the lookout, the PSG jumped at the chance and completed the arrival of Lionel messi in just a few days. And while Kylian Mbappé could leave Paris freely and free of charge on July 1, Leonardo could try to achieve the same Barça, but this time with Ousmane Dembélé.
Ousmane Dembélé, the heir of Kylian Mbappé at PSG?
According to information from Sport, the FC Barcelona would still wait for a response fromOusmane Dembele. At the end of his contract on June 30 with the Catalan club, the French world champion would have received an offer of extension from his management to which he would not have reacted. And while he might lose Kylian Mbappé for € 0 on July 1, PSG could fall back on Ousmane Dembele, and collect it freely and free of charge on the same date, if it does not initial a new lease with the FC Barcelona, like with Lionel messi this summer. To be continued…