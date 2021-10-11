Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo can achieve a blow to Messi to forget Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. by AD

During the last summer transfer window, PSG took advantage of the failure of negotiations between Barça and Lionel Messi to achieve a legendary blow to € 0. While Ousmane Dembele will also be at the end of his contract on June 30, the capital club would have a new tempting opportunity to seize on the side of Barcelona. To analyse.





Free from any contract on July 1st, Lionel messi continued to negotiate for several weeks with the FC Barcelona to extend. However, the two camps ultimately failed to find a solution to continue their adventure together. On the lookout, the PSG jumped at the chance and completed the arrival of Lionel messi in just a few days. And while Kylian Mbappé could leave Paris freely and free of charge on July 1, Leonardo could try to achieve the same Barça, but this time with Ousmane Dembélé.

Ousmane Dembélé, the heir of Kylian Mbappé at PSG?