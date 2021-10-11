Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar, Messi… Laurent Blanc dissects the evolution of the QSI project!

Football – Mercato – PSG
More than five years after his departure which had caused a stir, Laurent Blanc has seen major changes within PSG, in particular with the recruitments of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The French coach has delivered his truths on this subject.
Despite his relatively honorable record between 2012 and 2016 as coach of the PSG, Laurent Blanc had ended up being sacked by the Qatar following an elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Manchester city. A dismissal which had caused a stir since White had recovered € 22 million in compensation, and in an interview with Panenka, he reviewed the circumstances of his departure: ” I didn’t want to know anything for a year and a half, because PSG was a challenge that required a lot of energy and I had given everything. From that point on, I received offers, but I didn’t decide to accept them. Maybe it was my fault, but that’s how it happened. And then, even if football is my passion, other things interest me in life, there are my children, my family … “, cowardly White, who directs Al-rayyan in Qatar since last December.
A change of course with Messi and Neymar
Despite this rather unexpected divorce with the PSG, Laurent Blanc has kept a very close eye on the evolution of the QSI project. Since his departure, the club from the capital has brought in new stars by going in particular to draw the FC Barcelona with Neymar and Lionel Messi, two colossal reinforcements according to White who did not fail to tackle the Catalan club on this subject: ” Honestly, it’s incredible for French football to have Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in the same league. PSG is on another planet, yes, but for the French championship, it’s good to see these players day after day (…) I think they made monumental mistakes. Monumental. Not just with Messi but for four or five years. They have lost incredible players, which a club like Barca cannot afford. You can’t lose Neymar or Messi because it’s very difficult to replace them “, valued Laurent Blanc. It must be said that in his time, even if he also had big names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani or Javier Pastore, the PSG had not yet carried out legendary operations of the caliber of Neymar Where Messi. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to finally allow the capital club to win the Champions League, a trophy after which the Qatar continues to run ten years after its takeover of PSG.