Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar, Messi… Laurent Blanc dissects the evolution of the QSI project!

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. by GdSS

More than five years after his departure which had caused a stir, Laurent Blanc has seen major changes within PSG, in particular with the recruitments of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The French coach has delivered his truths on this subject.

Despite his relatively honorable record between 2012 and 2016 as coach of the PSG, Laurent Blanc had ended up being sacked by the Qatar following an elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Manchester city. A dismissal which had caused a stir since White had recovered € 22 million in compensation, and in an interview with Panenka, he reviewed the circumstances of his departure: ” I didn’t want to know anything for a year and a half, because PSG was a challenge that required a lot of energy and I had given everything. From that point on, I received offers, but I didn’t decide to accept them. Maybe it was my fault, but that’s how it happened. And then, even if football is my passion, other things interest me in life, there are my children, my family … “, cowardly White, who directs Al-rayyan in Qatar since last December.





A change of course with Messi and Neymar