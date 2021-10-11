Mercedes Director Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s pit stop in Turkey: “We played it safe”

When we saw Leclerc’s lap times go down with his aging intermediate tires, which Lewis was following the same performance curve, we understood that it would be impossible to reach the finish line without going to the pit. At that point, he was a second and a half slower per lap than Gasly and Perez, and it would only have taken a few laps for him to be caught. So we decided to play it safe, 5th place, and I’m happy with that decision. Even if the best thing to do would probably have been to stop at the same time as everyone else, to come out behind Perez and probably Leclerc, and then fight with them for 3rd place. “