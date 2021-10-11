Mercedes Director Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s pit stop in Turkey: “We played it safe”

Toto Wolff (Mercedes director): “Regarding Lewis, we had to make some tough decisions during the race. We thought he could maybe hold on to the finish without stopping, and take 3rd place. Or, if ever a really dry trajectory appears, bring it in to put on soft tires. The choice had to be between being conservative and fighting for 3rd place with Leclerc and Perez, or being aggressive, taking a risk, trying to win or at least aiming for 3rd place.
When we saw Leclerc’s lap times go down with his aging intermediate tires, which Lewis was following the same performance curve, we understood that it would be impossible to reach the finish line without going to the pit. At that point, he was a second and a half slower per lap than Gasly and Perez, and it would only have taken a few laps for him to be caught. So we decided to play it safe, 5th place, and I’m happy with that decision. Even if the best thing to do would probably have been to stop at the same time as everyone else, to come out behind Perez and probably Leclerc, and then fight with them for 3rd place. “