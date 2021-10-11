Messi shines, Neymar pulls the pin and Mbappé is controversial

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

France won the first Nations League in its history yesterday in Milan by dominating Spain with forceps (2-1). Led, the Blues were able to react through Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. The goal of the PSG striker is criticized in Spain because it seems tainted with an offside. When Theo Hernandez’s pass is triggered, Mbappé looks good in front of Eric Garcia. But in slow motion, we see that the latter touches the ball with his foot, which changes the trajectory and triggers a new action? This is the whole question.

“There is a whole problem of interpretation to know if Garcia’s pass is voluntary or not, analyzes Bruno Derrien in L’Équipe. They consider it voluntary because Mbappé is not considered offside. They considered that the defender has put the attacker in play. It goes against the spirit of the game, even if it is the rule. It remains an interpretation and a strict application of Law 11: by this block or this pass, Garcia puts Mbappé back into play, who therefore does not have to be signaled out of play. “

Hot neymar in colombia

The controversy, Neymar was still part of it last night during the draw of Brazil against Colombia in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (0-0). Back from suspension, the PSG crack tried to spark the spark but he was not helped by his teammates, like a ghostly Gabriel Barbosa (16 balls hit in 61 minutes) or a Gabriel Jesus uninspired.

Neymar to Yerry Mina: * bailá ahora * 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/HcW18UgL0T – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) October 10, 2021

As often in these cases, Neymar multiplied the bad choices and the lost balls (30 in total). The PSG striker got frustrated and ended up getting confused with Yerry Mina who seemed to give him an appointment in the locker room to explain himself … Fortunately Lionel Messi returned a copy without erasure to save the ” MNM ”in brilliant against Uruguay (3-0). “La Pulga” scored a goal, a sort of bell pass to Nico Gonzalez who finished his race in the nets of Fernando Muslera.





#EliminatoriasEnTyCSports ¡Gol de @Argentina! El tanto lo hizo Lionel Messi para poner el 1-0 ante @Uruguay. Miralo EN VIVO por @TyCSports y en EXCLUSIVA por https://t.co/6eSENGb6G0 acá: https://t.co/07Zn7gsTRb pic.twitter.com/wyM4buXvgO – TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) October 11, 2021